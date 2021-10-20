Biden appoints Donald Blome as new US envoy to Pakistan

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden has nominated career diplomat Donald Blome as his top envoy in Pakistan, keeping in view the escalating situation in Afghanistan following the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Blome, who is presently serving as the ambassador of the US in Tunisia since 2019, has a long experience in Foreign Services.

Tunisia is an important diplomatic garrison for the United States in North Africa, representing interests beyond the country’s borders, including in neighbouring Libya.

Blome has also worked in the Kabul embassy, which closed earlier this year during the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan is trying to play a crucial role in diplomacy with its Taliban-ruled neighbour.

International agencies have warned that Afghanistan can face a humanitarian collapse without access to aid or foreign reserves, which remain frozen in the United States.

However, the ambassadorial position needs Senate confirmation.