107 dengue cases emerge in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has recorded 107 new dengue cases on Wednesday. Mosquito-borne virus takes the country by storm with the city alone recording nine deaths in the present season.

Rural areas recorded 53, whereas urban areas recorded 54 infections in the past 24-hours. The health department official confirmed this.

Seeing the violent surge in the breakbone fever cases, the Islamabad administration has established dengue isolation wards in at least four government hospitals. The administration has taken these steps to control the symptoms and stabilize the infected.

On the other hand, as many as 79 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past 24 hours.

According to the provincial health department, at least 79 people have been diagnosed with dengue today. The province has so far recorded up to 4,365 dengue cases. Whereas, a total of five people have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, Punjab health authorities have reported 374 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the province in the last 24 hours.