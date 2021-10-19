‘You’ already renewed for Season 4 on Netflix

Hey, you. We haven’t even gotten to see Joe Goldberg in season three yet, but we now know he’ll get a season four.

Ahead of the season-three premiere of You on Friday, Oct. 15, Netflix has confirmed that the frighteningly good series has been renewed for a fourth season.

Sera Gamble, showrunner and executive producer of the series, confirmed the hair-raising news in a statement, which read in part, “It’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4.”

Season three focuses on the endlessly lovesick and extremely dangerous Joe and his dream girl, Love as they settle into family life with their new baby.

Now we’re wondering just how much is slated to go wrong in season three for us to end up on another dark and twisted road for season four.

“In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers,” the synopsis for the upcoming season read. “Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness.”

“And then there’s his heart,” it continued. “Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.” Oh, what a tangled web Joe always seems to weave.