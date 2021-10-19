Adnan Siddiqui praises Yashal Shahid

Actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui has recently praised young emerging singer Yashal Shahid. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Adnan praised singer Yashal Shahid for her melodious voice in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay title track. “No denying the fact that our OST game is super strong so much so that sometimes the title track becomes a bigger star than the drama or the actors in it. Yashal Shahid gave me goosebumps with her hauntingly melodious voice when I heard Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. This new kid on the block deserves all the plaudits, so does the composer Azaan Sami Khan.” Wrote Adnan.













