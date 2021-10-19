Digital artists to transform Dubai parking metres into works of art

Brand Dubai has launched the second phase of the ‘Parking Metres Project’, a creative initiative that aims to revitalise parking spaces in key areas of Dubai.

According to reports in UAE media, Brand Dubai has collaborated with five Emirati digital artists to transform parking metres across Dubai into unique works of art inspired by the theme ‘Tradition Meets Modernity’. The project, which seeks to infuse a new creative vitality into Dubai’s urban environment, supports Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of DubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of transforming the city into an open-air museum.

The Emirati artists participating in the project include artist and illustrator Mohamed Aljneibi, who enjoys experimenting with different ideas, mediums and art styles including cubism, surrealism and storytelling and Saeed Alemadi, whose art blends popular cartoon characters with Emirati culture and heritage.

Other artists whose works have been featured in the project include Maryam Alobeidli, Founder of ‘Kadi’s Art Organization’; Alia Alhammadi, whose comic and illustration art combines elements of culture, literature, music and nature and Alya Fowzan, who uses watercolours, coloured pencils and digital programmes to create unique illustrations.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “RTA is pleased to partner with Brand Dubai once again to implement the ‘Parking Metres Project’ in prominent locations in the city. The launch of the second phase of the project comes as part of our commitment to creatively enrich Dubai’s urban environment, enhance the happiness and quality of life of the community, and achieve leadership as a global city that celebrates its cultural richness and diversity.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, said: “The ‘Parking Metres Project’, implemented together with RTA, forms part of a series of innovative initiatives we have jointly undertaken over the last few years to enhance Dubai’s ambience and develop creatively inspiring urban environments that enhance the experience of both residents and visitors. The diverse artworks featured on the parking metres serve as a fascinating showcase of Dubai’s rich heritage and modern multicultural character.

These creative projects are aimed at enhancing Dubai’s public spaces as part of the vision to further consolidate the emirate’s position as the world’s most preferred lifestyle destination.”

Fatma Al Mulla, Project Manager of the Parking Metres Project, said: “We have selected five exceptionally talented Emirati digital artists to curate a series of unique aesthetic experiences as part of the effort to transform the city into a canvas for art and creativity. One of the key objectives of this project is to support talented local artists who have made a mark in Dubai’s art world. The artworks have been used to decorate parking metres in areas frequented by both residents and tourists including: Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Business Bay, 2nd December Street, Marsa Dubai, Al Ras, Gold Souq, Al Shandaghah, Al Buteen, Al Rigga and Rega Al Buteen.”