Olympic flame for 2022 Winter Olympic Games lit in Greece

ANCIENT OLYMPIA: The Olympic flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games was lit in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Monday. The torch was lit by an actress playing the role of high priestess at the Temple of Hera.The Chinese capital will become the first city to host both the Winter and Summer Games when it stages the Feb 4-20 event.International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Beijing Winter Olympic Committee Vice President Yu Zaiqing attended the ceremony.The flame will be handed over by the Hellenic Olympic Committee to the Beijing Winter Olympic Committee at the Panathenaic Stadium on Tuesday (today) before it departs for China on the same day. “The Olympic Games cannot address all the challenges in our world,” Bach said in his address inside the ancient stadium prior to the protest. “But they set an example for a world where everyone respects the same rules and one another. They inspire us to solve problems in friendship and solidarity.”













