Rupee weakens Rs1.59 against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee against US dollar plunged by Rs1.59 in the interbank trading on Monday to close at Rs172.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs171.18. According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs172.4 and Rs173.4 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro which was traded at Rs200.18 , appreciated by Rs1.40 as compared to its last closing of Rs198.78, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of Rs2.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs237.33 as compared to its last closing of Rs234.88. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 43 paisa each to close at Rs47.03 and Rs46.06 respectively.













