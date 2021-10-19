Footwear exports increase 15pc in first quarter

The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 15.23 percent during the first quarter of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported footwear worth $38.542 million during July-September (2021-22) against the exports of $33.447 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 15.23 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 7.70 percent by going up from 3,672 metric tons to 3,955 metric tons, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 9.76 percent as it surge from $29.324 million last year to $32.185 million during the current year. However, the canvas footwear exports of the country stood at just $ 0.025 million during the current year against $0.068 million during last year, showing a decline of 63.24 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 56.15 percent during the period under review as these went up from $4.055 million last year to $6.332 million during the current fiscal year.