FDI jumps 16.4pc in September on yearly basis

Total foreign investment into the country in September jumped by 108 percent on a month-on-month basis while it surged by 16.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, the total investment in September clocked in at $236 million as compared to $113.2 million in the previous month August and $202.8 million during September 2020. The FDI declined by 4 percent on a year-on-year basis to $439.1 million during the first quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 20121-22 as compared to $457.6 million in the corresponding period of the last financial year. In a breakup of the total investment during September, the central bank posted the foreign private investment into the country amounted to $150.5 million, out of which $236 million were attributed to direct investments, whereas disinvestment of $85.5 million was attributed to equity securities. Within the direct investments, there was an inflow of $306.3 million and an outflow of $70.3 million during the month. Under the foreign public investment, $3.3 million worth of investment was witnessed in debt securities during September 2021 against the inflows of $21.9 million in September 2020 and disinvestment of $25.5 million recorded in August 2021. All in all, the foreign investments in Pakistan during the month amounted to $153.8 million when compared to net inflows of $192.5 million in September 2020 and $74 million in August 2021.













