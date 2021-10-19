Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, October 19, 2021


FDI jumps 16.4pc in September on yearly basis

Total foreign investment into the country in September jumped by 108 percent on a month-on-month basis while it surged by 16.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, the total investment in September clocked in at $236 million as compared to $113.2 million in the previous month August and $202.8 million during September 2020. The FDI declined by 4 percent on a year-on-year basis to $439.1 million during the first quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 20121-22 as compared to $457.6 million in the corresponding period of the last financial year. In a breakup of the total investment during September, the central bank posted the foreign private investment into the country amounted to $150.5 million, out of which $236 million were attributed to direct investments, whereas disinvestment of $85.5 million was attributed to equity securities. Within the direct investments, there was an inflow of $306.3 million and an outflow of $70.3 million during the month. Under the foreign public investment, $3.3 million worth of investment was witnessed in debt securities during September 2021 against the inflows of $21.9 million in September 2020 and disinvestment of $25.5 million recorded in August 2021. All in all, the foreign investments in Pakistan during the month amounted to $153.8 million when compared to net inflows of $192.5 million in September 2020 and $74 million in August 2021.

