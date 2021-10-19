PML-N slammed for attacking state institutions

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday warned Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) central leadership to stop slandering the country’s institutions publically, terming it a dangerous game to get petty political gains.

“Defeat was their fate and they would face same in future as well, as they were doing all this for the desire of getting power,” Sheik Rashid said addressing a press conference.

He said that unfortunately Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was trying to malign state institutions for petty political gains but it would fail to do so, he added.

He advised the leadership of PML-N to stop defaming the country’s respectable institutions in public or using inappropriate language. “By discussing the country’s institutions at public places, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was “digging her political grave”.

He said that the present opposition had no vision to understand the prevailing regional situation and they had selected the wrong time for holding rallies and protests. He said that the present government would complete its five-year term. He also expressed his confidence that the PTI government would also return for the next tenure.

He said that the present government had secured Pakistan from default and sanctions due to the effective policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.