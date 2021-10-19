Uswa-e-Rasool (SAW) a role model for Muslims: speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have said, the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Uswa-e-Hasna is a beacon of light for whole universe and mankind, by following which we can achieve Worldly success and in the life hereafter.

They said that Holy prophet (PBUH) is mercy for all mankind, who elevated the status of humanity by leading them out of the darkness of ignorance and bestowing them on the highest level. They expressed these views in their separate messages on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH which is being celebrated on Tuesday across the world.

While congratulating Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH,) the Speaker said that the life of the Holy prophet is the role model for all mankind. He said that by following the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) we can find a solution to all our problems. “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a source of blessing for the entire humanity and his teachings convey the message of love, tolerance and compassion,” he added.

The Speaker said that the whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the beacon of guidance and he is , certainly, a living representation of the Holy Quran and Islam. “We must pledge that we would act upon the real teachings of Islam, consider ourselves as followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a matter of pride to perform our duties honestly and diligently,” he said.

The Speaker said that the establishment of Rehmat-Ul-Alameen authority by the Prime Minister Imran Khan is the positive initiative to promote the true message of the Holy Prophet. He said that this authority will monitor the curriculum being taught at schools and organise research in universities regarding the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that the only way to put Pakistan on the way to progress is to follow the sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit. “It is my belief that the country cannot progress without following the true teachings of Islam because certain things have crept into the Pakistani society to stop it from advancing,” he added.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, in his message to the Nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), said, “Our personal and collective lives should reflect the great teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”. He prayed to Almighty Allah to guide all to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need for following the uswa-e-Rasool for bringing the Ummah out of present challenges.