PNS Tariq visits Muscat

Pakistan Navy Ship Tariq, visited Port Sultan Bin Qaboos, Muscat, Oman during Overseas Deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

The deployment/ patrolling in North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman is aimed to ensure maritime security in the region. PNS Tariq is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors; capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in a multi-threat environment.

Upon arrival at Port Sultan Bin Qaboos, PN ship was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan and officials from Royal Navy of Oman. During stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS Tariq called on Commanding Officer Said Bin Sultan Naval Base Commodore Rashid Bin Abdul Karim.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests were discussed and further enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was reaffirmed. Commanding Officer PNS Tariq conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, for the people of Oman in general and Royal Navy of Oman in particular.

During the ships visit, table top discussions and demonstration of boarding exercises were also undertaken. Upon completion of port visit PNS Tariq carried out bilateral exercise at sea with Royal Navy of Oman Ship Sadh. Later, PN Ship also undertook coordinated patrol with RNOV Sadh in Gulf of Oman. Pakistan Navy believes in promoting peace and is committed to maritime security and order at sea. The port visit will contribute in strengthening the bilateral ties and enhance interoperability between both navies.