US consulate organises hackathon for female programmers

The US Consulate General Karachi in partnership with the Asia Foundation and the National Incubation Center Karachi (NICK) hosted the second edition of ‘Built By Her’, a two-day virtual hackathon for female entrepreneurs and programmers.

The purpose of Built By Her 2021 was to identify innovative solutions to challenges relating to themes of women’s economic inclusion, accessibility to education, climate change and tourism. 866 people from 31 cities across Sindh and Balochistan participated in the event.

The United States Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh, Senior Advisor at The Asia Foundation Haris Qayyum Khan, and Director at the National Incubation Center Karachi Omar Abedin welcomed the participants at the programme’s launch event and reiterated the importance of encouraging women to participate in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and the country’s ever-growing startup ecosystem to help unlock Pakistan’s economic potential, said a communique.

Stroh explained, “The United States is committed to empowering women, promoting gender equality, and supporting innovation through great initiatives like Built by Her. We have organised and supported programmes this year like the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs, Qadam Barhao, and She Loves Tech. We know that programs like these develop skills and foster networks to enhance your economic opportunities.”