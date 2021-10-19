India killing civilians in IIOJK out of frustration: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the dismissal drive initiated by India against Muslim employees with an intention to thrust a complete Hindu administration on the people of the territory in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the APHC spokesman terming the recent termination of Aneesul Islam (the grandson of the iconic deceased leader of freedom movement Syed Ali Gilani) and a teacher from Doda from their services as the worst example of political vendetta, said that the freedom loving people of Kashmir are keenly observing the colonial approach adopted by India towards the Kashmiri people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman said that historical facts have proved time and again that colonialism brings destruction to the imperialist country itself and called upon the ruling Indian Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Modi to remove the mask of ignorance from its face and stop spreading Hindutua agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The abrogation of Article 370 on 5th of August 2019 brought forth by the RSS backed BJP government of India has washed away the role for any pro-India politics on the soil of Jammu and Kashmir,” added the spokesman.

The statement maintained that out of absolute frustration and a deep sense of defeat, India is bursting in the shape of killing civilians in nook and corner of the occupied territory. The APHC spokesman reiterated his unwavering commitment to lead the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion despite the Indian onslaught on the fundamental rights.

He urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious cognizance of the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions to which India is a signatory.