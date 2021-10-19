EFU Life partners with the Legend Hotels and Resorts

EFU Life Assurance Ltd, the leading insurance provider in the country has partnered with The Legend Hotels & Resorts for its Primus Loyalty Program. The partnership will enable EFU Life high networth clients ‘Primus’ to avail exclusive discounts and offers at The Legend Hotels & Resorts.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Zain Ibrahim, Executive Director & Chief Operations Officer, EFU Life and Mr. Muhammad Azeem Qureashi, Managing Director The Legend Hotels & Resorts. They were joined by Ms. Aman Hussain, Head of Marketing EFU Life and Mr. Faizan Shuja, Head of Alliances EFU Life. The signing ceremony was held at EFU Life Head Office, Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Zain Ibrahim said, “As a company, we are driven to not only ensure our clients financial wellbeing but want their journey with us to be seamless by providing them unmatched service quality, convenience and adding more value through these partnerships.”

EFU Life Primus Loyalty Program gives an unparalleled advantage to clients by offering exclusive discounts at over a hundred leading brands in the country, categories including Food, Lifestyle, Wellness, Leisure, and Insurance. These offers are a few taps away on EFU Life PlanIT mobile app, available on both Android and IOS platform. The Legend Hotels and Resorts has hotels in Islamabad, Hunza, Skardu, and Chitral under its umbrella.