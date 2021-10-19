PM directs NCOC to maximise efforts for vaccination drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General QamarJavedBajwa on Monday visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Director-General of the NCOC Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the forum on the latest COVID-19 situation, measures in place to contain the spread of the disease and vaccine administration, including future COVID-19 management strategy.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of the NCOC and all federating units for a synergised response during the pandemic for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.

Imran Khan directed all stakeholders to maximise efforts for mandatory vaccination drive and enforcement of requisite Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs).

Later, the premier presented NCOC memento to Lieutenant General HamoodUzZaman Khan, on his retirement, for outstanding services rendered as the National Coordinator at the NCOC, the statement said.

He was lauded for playing an instrumental role in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 through flawless management of resources and seamless coordination among all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda called on PM Imran and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The premier congratulated the ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and conveyed best wishes for future assignment.

The ambassador thanked the PM for addressing a letter to the new Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, and recalled Prime Minister’s engagement with the Japanese dignitaries on various issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the high importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Japan, which was embedded in mutual trust and understanding. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, development, and investment sectors.

In the regional context, the prime minister underscored Pakistan’s vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He stressed that the international community must remain positively engaged with the new Afghan administration, provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance, and take steps to prevent economic collapse – including release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets. He also underlined the importance of national reconciliation and an inclusive political structure.