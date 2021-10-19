The PDM Returns

Shutting eyes to a “spineless” opposition might float Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s boat, but after an umpteenth declaration of its death, the Pakistan Democratic Opposition has again groaned back to life. Bidding adieu to long-drawn-out dormancy, the de facto leadership of the movement has announced a campaign to “save the nation from…ongoing economic catastrophe.”

Calling into question the overwhelming increase in prices of essentials, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif plans to up the ante against Islamabad. Meanwhile, other PDM spearheads are putting in a plea for the masses to step into the streets. Once again, talks of taking down the fortress are overwhelming the political discourse. Going by Maryam Nawaz’s drumming and thrumming in Faisalabad, the opposition benches are also interested in the (probably a little too exaggerated) clash between the prime minister and the militablishment. Walking down the path of PML-N’s ringleader, Nawaz Sharif, former first daughter insists on weaving the anti-establishment narrative. Naming names is apparently back in vogue. The thunder is now directed at ISI head, Faiz Hameed, but the intent remains the same: destroy Mr Khan’s edifice. Playing with fire, indeed!

While PDM is sharpening its claws, the government’s nonchalance continues in all its glory. Never before was the go-it-alone mode of governance more obvious than the ongoing innings. May it be NAB chairman extension or the EVM dabbling, those in power are determined to not let the spotlight drift away. Whether crash or soar through, there’s no room for consensus in Islamabad’s cockpit. Making light of the opposition as all hat and no cattle is no longer an option Mr Khan’s kitchen cabinet can afford to take. If wild claims could see a party through elections, he would not have sat on the driver’s seat in the first place. Twisting and turning, gaining momentum after a freefall, the PDM’s journey has been nothing less than a rollercoaster. Yes, it would greatly benefit the opposition leaders to knock their heads together for some clarity in their goals. What had first started as a grand plan to march to Islamabad fizzled out amidst a hubbub of Nawaz’s frontal assault and PPP’s designs for an in-house change. As for the exact PDM’s end goal, some degree of clarity remains to be seen!

Nevertheless, the fact that it has not posed any significant challenge yet holds no bearing over its performance in the days to come. The reawakening of this dragon didn’t need any magical spell for the pitch had already been paved. Surely, a government least concerned about the tragic consequences of its bad policies could not have expected garlands from its plight-ridden citizens! Pressure on the rupee has hit an all-time high while there’s no fighting the crippling inflation. More than their sagaciousness, the PDM leaders should thank the ill-advised policies of Islamabad for their rise from the dead.

Since institutional discord is fast driving a nail into the coffin of a much-touted same-page narrative, nothing explains why the PTI wants to fight wars from all corners? The electoral race won’t let any of the involved parties admit the necessity of collaboration. But like it or not, megaphone politicking would be the only sore loser when the music stops. *