Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 19 October 2021 is being sold for Rs. 101170 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 118000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 19 October 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 118000 Rs. 108166 Rs. 103250 Rs. 88500 per 10 Gram Rs. 101170 Rs. 92738 Rs. 88524 Rs. 75878 per Gram Gold Rs. 10117 Rs. 9274 Rs. 8852 Rs. 7588

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

