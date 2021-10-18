PML-N demands Punjab Assembly session on price hike

LAHORE: On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has announced to pursue for the Punjab Assembly session on the price hike, Daily Times reported.

Hamza Shehbaz, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, has ordered the party for calling the session of the provincial legislature, sources said.

The PML-N in its requisition for the Punjab assembly session will demand a debate in the house over the recent price hike.

The opposition party will also demand a debate on the law and order and the government’s handling of the dengue fever situation in Punjab, according to sources.

According to rules, the Speaker can’t refuse the assembly session within 14 days of submission of a requisition.

Meanwhile, PML-N has also called on a joint session of its joint parliamentary party of the Senate and National Assembly in Islamabad today.

Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the session, which will be attended by the parliament members and senior leaders of the opposition party.

He will also attend the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after the session of the PML-N parliamentary party.