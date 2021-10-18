Pakistan wants an enduring relationship with US: Gen Bajwa

US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler Monday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in different fields came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa said: “Pakistan wants to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement. It wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States”.

The COAS also asserted the need for global convergence in Afghanistan to shun a humanitarian crisis over there. He pushed for coordinated efforts for the economic uplifting of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation as well as efforts for regional stability. She pleaded to play a role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement added.