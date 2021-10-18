Brave air warriors always displayed great courage during testing times: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Monday said the brave PAF warriors have always displayed great courage during testing times and upheld Quaid’s vision of PAF being Second to None.

The Air Chief was addressing as chief guest at the Graduation Ceremony of 145th GD (P), 91st ENGG and 101st AD Courses being held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur, said a PAF media release here.

On arrival at the Academy, the Chief Guest was received by Air Officer Commanding, PAF Academy Asghar Khan Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua.

While addressing the audience, the Chief Guest said, “I am proud that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are professionally competent and well-trained to cope with all internal and external challenges.

I assure you that PAF is very well poised to preserve our freedom at all costs”. The Air Chief also emphasised that “Pakistan is a peace-loving Nation and desires to maintain friendly ties with all countries.

However, our desire for peace must not be misunderstood as weakness. Let me make it clear that there can be no peace without a just settlement of the Kashmir issue.

We condemn the grave human rights violations in IIOJK. I urge the international community to play their role in ending human rights violations and atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

Addressing the graduating cadets, he said, “Remember, today is the beginning of your journey in PAF as an officer. You have been trained well at this leading Air Force Academy and must continue to work hard in order to keep abreast of latest developments in technology, modern concepts and current trends related to the role of Air Power in modern warfare.

You should also seek inspiration from the legacy of our forefathers who, despite tough challenges, kept PAF’s flag high”.

A total of 125 Aviation Cadets including five Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets graduated at the Ceremony.

The Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and Trophies to the Distinction Holders.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer Nayyer Ashfaq whereas Chief of the Air Staff Trophies for best performance in Air Defence and best performance in Engineering discipline were won by Aviation Cadet Sargent Hanzallah Moin Khan and Aviation Cadet Sargent Muhammad Aqib respectively.

Chief of the Air Staff Best Pilot Trophy for outstanding performance in Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Sargent Abdul Rehman.

Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Sufiyan Sidique whereas Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer Anas Mustafa.

The Ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team “Sherdils”. The Graduation Parade was witnessed by military and civilian dignitaries as well as parents of the graduating cadets.