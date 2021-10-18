By-election in Lahore’s NA-133 will be held on Dec 05: ECP  

LAHORE: On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold the by-election in Lahore’s NA-133 constituency on December 05, Daily Times reported.

The election commission (ECP) has released the schedule of the by-election on the National Assembly constituency, NA-133, in Lahore.

Contesting candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from October 21-25, while the initial list of candidates will be released on October 26, the ECP said in its statement.

However, the scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates will be completed by Oct 30, while the appeals concerning approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed up to Nov. 03, which will be decided by Nov. 09.

The revised list of the candidates will be displayed on Nov. 10. The candidates could withdraw their nominations on Nov. 11.

The final list of candidates will be displayed and election symbols to the candidates will be allotted on Nov. 12. On the other hand, the polling for the election will be held on Dec 05.

The lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the demise of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who was died last Monday in a heart attack.

Earlier in 2018, Malik was elected as MNA in the general elections from NA 133 seat.