Bill Gates’s daughter Jennifer marries Nayel Nassar in a Muslim ceremony

Jennifer Gates , the eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, tied the knot with her millionaire equestrian husband Nayel Nassar on Saturday.

However, they reportedly were secretly married in Muslim service the night before Bill and his ex-wife Melinda walked their daughter down the aisle.

Moreover, Jennifer wore a dress custom-made by Vera Wang at their civil ceremony in front of 300 guests.

Jennifer’s parents reunited for the first time since their billion dollar divorce. Both of them congratulated the couple.

According to reports, Jennifer and Nayel were already married in a secret Muslim ceremony on Friday night held in the garden of Jennifer’s mansion in North Salem, New York. Her husband is from an Egyptian Muslim background.