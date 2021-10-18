Maryam digging her own grave: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz for targeting state institutions.

“Maryam Nawaz is digging her own grave by making inappropriate comments about institutions,” the minister said. He was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad.

He also warned that targeting state institutions on the streets would have a long-lasting impact.

Targeting the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said it is “a dead political elephant”. The politics of “playing in ponds” is over, he opined. He also asked opposition leaders to focus instead on bigger politics.

Sheikh Rasheed maintained there is no doubt that the country is facing inflation. “I am not one of those ministers who give false hope,” he said. He also added Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying hard to control price hikes.

The minister also asserted that the government will have to control inflation this year. He announced a 90-day amnesty for inmates at the country’s prisons on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).