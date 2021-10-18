Shahbaz Gill criticises, “former incompetent govt destroyed the national economy”

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, special assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that courtiers like Maryam Aurangzeb didn’t even know the alphabet of economy.

He said, “such courtiers were making daily propaganda on the economy.”

He further stated, incompetent people had nothing to do with the Nation and inflation.

Only intention of the incompetent was not be be asked about their corruption, he added. He said all such attempts to do politics in the name of people would fail.

Shahbaz Gill further criticised that the incompetent destroyed the national economy by keeping the dollar at Rs 100 artificially.

Gill said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) put the economy in the right direction which was destroyed by the former government. The PTI not only took the economy out of crisis but also faced the COVID-19 pandemic.