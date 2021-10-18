Azerbaijan celebrates 30th Anniversary of Restoration of its Independence

This year, on October 18, the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Restoration of its Independence.



History proves that to preserve independence is much more difficult than to gain it. Life has turned out that for the century Azerbaijan had to regain its sovereignty twice. Unfortunately, the first opportunity was lost shortly and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was established in 1918, existed only 23 months.

Azerbaijan could ensure its state independence after the collapse of the Soviet empire in 1990s. The Constitutional Act on the State Independence of Azerbaijan was adopted on October 18, 1991, at a session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan. With this significant historical document, the Azerbaijani people gained long-awaited freedom after years of oppression. On March 2, 1992 Azerbaijan became a member of the UN.

The first years of independence was not easy for the young sovereign country and it faced tremendous difficulties. On the one hand, the Armenian military aggression continued, on the other hand, the economy was in a paralyzed due to the collapse of the existing system, and internal stability was disturbed in the country. There were concrete threats and risks to Azerbaijani statehood. Namely in that hard period the great Leader Heydar Aliyev returned to Azerbaijan and came to power in 1993 upon insistant demand of Azerbaijani people. Heydar Aliyev eliminated the chaos and anarchy, economic, political, spiritual and psychological tensions. Independent Azerbaijan marked a new course of development. Thus, he made the country’s independence eternal and irreversible.



Today, Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, is one of the rapidly developing countries of the world from not only economic points of view, but also all spheres.

Azerbaijan has become a leading country in the region, which has achieved a stable domestic political situation and sustainable economic development.

Azerbaijan has become a major player, actively initiating huge projects to bring stability and security to the region. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku

Tbilisi-Kars railway route, the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP projects could greatly contribute to the prosperity of the nation.

The Republic plays an active role in the creation of transport corridors, forming a modern transport infrastructure in the region. It is not just coincidence that the East-West and North-South transit routes pass through Azerbaijan.

Energy projects implemented under the leadership of Azerbaijan, not only serve the welfare of the nation, but also serve in the interest of European energy security.

The authority and fame of Azerbaijan in the international world is growing continuously. The stability in Azerbaijan and carried out reforms positively affect the extension of the international relations.

Azerbaijan, as an independent state, expanding and deepening its activities at the regional and global levels, including cooperation in the international arena, has become a member of the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the European Council.

Azerbaijan skillfully uses its economic and political potentials to realize its own national interests, as well as strengthen regional and global positions. Under the leadership of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is recognized as a leader in the region and a reliable partner in the international arena.

This year, the celebration of restoration of Independence is very special for Azerbaijan. Because Azerbaijan this year celebrates first anniversary of liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation. Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories were under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years although UN Security Council’s resolutions demanded immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian occupying forces from Azerbaijan’s territories.

During these years, Armenia always committed provocations. Yet again, on 27 September 2020, the armed forces of Armenia blatantly violated the ceasefire regime and using large-caliber weapons, mortar launchers and artillery have launched an intensive attack on the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the frontline, as well as densely civilian populated areas.

In response to Armenian provocation, Azerbaijan Army has launched counter-offensive operation along the entire Line of Contact to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population of Azerbaijan. After 44 Days of Patriotic War, Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev liberated all occupied territories and implemented the UN Security Council resolutions itself.

After the liberation, Azerbaijan started revive the liberated areas which were totally destroyed by Armenia. Azerbaijan started to reconstruct and rebuild its territories. Just in 8 months Azerbaijan built Fuzuli International Airport and works are carried out at all liberated areas.

Now, bringing the new reality to the region which will lead to opening all transport communications, Azerbaijan will ensure peace, development and security in the region.

It should be noted that Pakistan was one of the first countries that recognized Azerbaijan’s independence during all these years with strong and most valuable demonstration of support.