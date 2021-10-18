PM Imran Khan summons urgent session on rising inflation: sources

ISLAMABAD: Regarding the fast changing market situations across Pakistan in the wake of petrol price hike and rupee depreciation, PM Imran Khan has reportedly summoned an urgent huddle on Monday to diffuse the situation.

The meeting will discuss the ways to resolve mounting pressure on the people. It will hammer out policies to curb inflation in the ongoing state of affairs.

According to the source privy to the matters, the PM will chair the session. He will take full account of the situation at hand. The meeting aims to find ways to circumnavigate the ripple effects of petrol price hike.

The ministers will be advised to keep close to provincial ministries and local officials. It is in order to chart out better ways to extend relief to people, the sources said.

Pertinent to note that earlier today, Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA) president Shakir Umar Gujjar said that on Oct 22 the dairy milk prices will go up by Rs40- to 45. He lamented that no coordinated efforts were made in the past 70 years to help the dairy industry.

He said the real price the principal dairy product should be sold at is Rs155 per liter. And also added that in the first phase Sindh markets will see the hike which will later occur in Punjab.

The DCFA president said if the government wanted the prices could be much lower but the fodder and essentials for our cattle are mostly exported leaving the market very inflated for local consumers.