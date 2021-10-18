Gun shooting in US continues, 1 killed, 7 injured

Amidst increasing incidents of shooting in the US, yet another incident of shooting took place in US University on Sunday in which one person died and seven reportedly injured.

A few days ago, another gun incident at the same school took place.

The attack happened at around 1:30 am (local) at Grambling State University, Louisiana State Police said, with one person in critical condition admitted to a hospital.

The school tweeted the student was “treated for non-life-threatening injuries”, and the person killed was not enrolled at the university.

It is the second shooting in less than a week — although the incidents are not believed to be connected — at the historically Black college in the southern US state.

On the other hand, the school authorities have cancelled homecoming activities — an annual football game accompanied by parties — as were Monday and Tuesday, classes.

There was an overnight curfew imposed until further notice, the statement added.

“GramFam, now the is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning’s incident,” the school tweeted earlier Sunday.

A later tweet urged students to avoid spreading loose information about the investigation.

“LSP is requesting assistance in locating a suspect or suspects in this shooting,” Louisiana State Police said in a statement posted to Facebook. “Any information, even the smallest detail, could be of value in this investigation.”

Officers also released the name and picture of a suspect in a shooting on the same campus. However, the October 13 shooting left one 19-year-old dead and one 16-year-old injured, police said.