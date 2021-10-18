Dengue killed 21 people in Punjab this year: health secretary

LAHORE: The death toll by dengue this year in Punjab has surged to 21, according to the health secretary.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch said that Punjab has reported 279 dengue fever cases in the last 24 hours. “Lahore reported 204 dengue cases,” top health official said.

“Overall 1809 dengue fever patients are in hospitals across Punjab,” the health secretary said.

In Lahore 854 patients of the mosquito-borne disease are in hospitals, the secretary further said.

Islamabad also continues to report a spike in dengue fever cases. 141 more cases surfaced in the capital during the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, rural areas reported 61, whereas urban areas reported 80 cases, sources said. Dengue infected 2,089 people in Islamabad this year.

Punjab reported 459 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever on Sunday. Yesterday, Lahore reported 335 dengue fever cases. rawalpindi reported 64 cases. Attock, Khanewal, and Gujrat reported eight, six, and five cases respectively.

Similarly, Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Okara and Sahiwal sixteen dengue cases in total. Hafizabad and Sheikhupura reported three cases and Chakwal also reported two.

Overall, the province reported 6,727 confirmed cases of dengue till yesterday. Whereas, Lahore reported 4,874 confirmed cases of dengue.