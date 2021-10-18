Shaukat Tarin appointed as PM’s advisor on finance

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has been appointed the advisor to the Prime Minister on finance today.

An official notification read that Tarin’s new status will be equivalent to that of a federal minister.

Shaukat Tarin’s tenure as finance minister ends

On Friday, the government had decided to appoint Tarin as an advisor to the PM on finance. His six-month tenure as the financial advisor was also expiring that day.

The finance minister needed to become a senator. It is a prerequisite to continue as a finance minister. The six-month time limit to elect him as a member of Parliament expired on Friday.

PM Imran Khan had appointed Tarin as the finance minister in a federal cabinet reshuffle. The latter replaced Hammad Azhar only a few weeks after he became finance minister.

As per law, Tarin will also not be able to chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other cabinet committees now.

He will get his finance ministry portfolio back once he becomes a senator, sources added.