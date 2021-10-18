Pakistan to face West Indies in practice match today

On Monday (today), the Pakistan cricket team will play their first practice match against the West Indies for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The match will be played at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai at 2 pm (PST), where the national squad will arrive by 12:30 pm.

Besides the warm-up match, the national cricket squad has no other activity marked for today.

On the other hand, the Pakistan cricket team has been working for the mega event, with coaching experts Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander.

Earlier last night, the team participated in a training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the tournament.

The cricketers practiced batting and bowling in floodlights during the net session. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the pictures from the training session, showing the players in action.