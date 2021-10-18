Business community plays ‘vital role’ in economy: Amir Dogar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar Sunday said the role of business community was very important in stabilizing the national economy. During inauguration of Rabi Cloth Wholesale Market at Chungi No 14, he said the incumbent government was taking various initiatives to facilitate traders as small traders have vital role in country’s progress and prosperity. The businesses were affected due to coronavirus pandemic and it also hit country’s economy, Dogar said and added that despite it, revolutionary steps were being taken to resolve masses problems while opposition was creating hurdles. He said that strict action was being taken against hoarders at the government and administrative level over artificial inflation. He assured traders that all their problems would be resolved. On this occasion, Khawaja Salman Siddiqui and other representatives of traders were also present.













