Matloob lifts 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship title

LAHORE: The 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship, endorsed by the Punjab Golf Association and Sajjad Syed of EXD, came to a conclusion at the exacting and arduous Pakistan Air Force (PAF)Skyview Golf Course here Sunday after some ceaseless and eclectic demonstration of skills by the dexterous and capable Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison. The final day’s 18 holes round on Sunday was intense and delirium oriented and out of six prime aspirants seeking the resplendent Punjab Open title 2021,it was Matloob who managed to ascend to the top through deftness,prowess and virtuosity.In the final round,Matloob flourished and prospered through most reliable shot making,from the tees and sublime control over his approach shots augmented by finesse in putting on the greens.With birdies on holes 2,8,10,11 and 18 and regulation pars on the other 13 holes,Matloob became the principal star of the occasion.His final round score of gross 67 reflected his earnestness and yearning to subdue all opponents with a commanding performance that brought him a three round aggregate gross score of 205,eleven under par.In the process, he finished four strokes ahead of the runner-up position achievers who were three in number. These three — Mohammad Shahzad of Lahore Garrison and a club mate of Matloob, while Mohammad Alam and AdilJehangirof PAF Skyview — played undaunted and resolute golf but missed out acquiring the top position because Matloob was astute and creative in handling of crucial shots.

The fierceness of the final day’s competition can be gauged from the fact that three professionals ended up in third slot at a score of 210,six under par.And the champions who attained the third position included steady Mohammad Tariq,dynamic Ahmed Baig and battle hardened ShahidJaved Khan.At an under par score of five under par was mighty Shabbir Iqbal,experienced AnsarMehmood and upcoming Afzal Mohsin.A few more participating professionals with under par scores wereTaimoor Khan,Mohammad Munir, Khalid Khan and Akbar Mehroze.The front runner in the amateur category was boyish DamilAtaullah with three round scores of 76,74 and 72 and a winning aggregate of 222. The second gross was secured by Qasim Ali Khan and his three rounds score was 79,72 and 76 and an aggregate of 227.Omer Khokher ended up third with a three days aggregate of 228.In women’s section ParkhaIjaz did wonders by playing superbly and coming up with under par rounds of 68 and 68 and a memorable aggregate of 136,eight under par.At the conclusion of the championship,the prizes were given to the performers by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam.