Travel restrictions will affect NYC Marathon entrants

NEW YORK: New York City Marathon organizers are offering deferments to entrants of the November 7 race who will be barred from entering the United States by continuing Covid-related travel restrictions.The event will take place one day before the November 8 lifting of travel restrictions announced by the White House, so organizers said runners affected who have already paid their entry fees will be eligible to defer their entry to 2022.The 50th edition of the race through the five boroughs of New York City was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since Hurricane Sandy wiped out the event in 2012 that it wasn’t run.This year, instead of the usual flock of more than 50,000 finishers, organizers were projecting closer to 30,000.Under restrictions currently in effect, entry to the United States is closed to non-US citizens who have been living in or visiting most European countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa and India.













