Squid Game gets dethroned from Netflix’s Top 10 list

Squid Game’s reign on Netflix’s Top 10 List has finally come to an end and shocking, it is season 3 of an older debut that has overtaken its spot.

For those unversed, Squid Game has managed to accumulate over 111 million viewers from every corner of the world. Its reign over the Top 10 List ended in 24 days but the series still commands the streaming giant’s record for the non-English shows.

Currently, the longest-running record is held by Ginny and Georgia’s, at 29 days.

What ended up breaking the record altogether however was the season 3 release of the psychological thriller named You.

It stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as a suburban couple that engages in multiple murderous escapades, with a baby on the way.

You season 3 only debuted the other day, meaning it has rocked to that #1 spot almost instantly. This is kind of interesting considering that while You certainly is a popular Netflix series, it’s not popular enough to break into Netflix’s lifetime top 10 list that Squid Game now sits atop.

So for it to come in and instantly unseat Squid Game like this is actually very impressive, and shows that interest may be snowballing for the series over time. With this kind of performance, it’s no wonder that season 4 of You has already been greenlit, and that was the case before season 3 even aired.

How is Squid Game doing in the rest of the world? The last data we have is a day old, so we don’t have a full picture of what other regions might have propelled You to the top. But from what we can tell, it remains the top show in the vast, vast majority of countries around the world, though Maid, in particular, is starting to break through, grabbing a few #1 spots in Central American countries specifically.

Another South Korean show, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, is now #1 in Vietnam, Thailand and even South Korea itself, meaning Squid Game’s home country has more or less all seen the show by now and is moving on, it seems. We will see how You performs over the next week or so, and how long it manages to stay in that top spot. But the best guess would be quite a while, as it’s a hugely popular series for Netflix, even outside of its overall top 10, and from what we’ve seen this season so far (5 episodes in) it’s fair to think this new entry will certainly not disappoint fans.

As for Squid Game, it will continue adding to its massive total as the rest of the globe catches up with the smash hit.

There is still no official word on season 2, though it’s a given at this point, and no doubt the details are simply being worked out with all parties, who can now probably command quite the asking price.