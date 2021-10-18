Ryan Reynolds announces plans for a ‘sabbatical’

Ryan Reynolds announced he is going to be taking a “little sabbatical” from making movies after completing his latest project, “Spirited.”

The 44-year-old actor-turned-producer shared photos from his time working on the film, which he stars in alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making,” Reynolds wrote in the caption. “I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

“These days, kindness matters as much as talent,” he added. “I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Many followers applauded the sentiment of the post, with co-star Octavia Spencer writing, “You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime.”

But Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively trolled the actor in the comments section.

“Michael Caine did it first,” she wrote in the comments.

Lively was seemingly referencing the news that Caine was expected to retire. Caine later walked back his comments in a statement to Fox News.

“Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!” Caine said.

The mention of his “alarm clock” referenced comments Caine made on BBC Radio’s “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review” in which he said he preferred writing to acting because with writing, you don’t “have to get up at half past 6 in the morning and go to the studio.”

At the time, he also declared his onscreen role in the movie “Best Sellers” would be his last.

Of course, it’s all love, as the couple (Reynolds and Lively) is notorious for trolling one another. However, it’s worth noting that the two have previously spoken about how they prioritize family time over their career, even switching off taking movie roles so that at least one parent is with their three children.

Reynolds told People of the arrangement in 2019, “Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.” “Spirited” is a musical based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”