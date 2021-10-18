Ghana Ali responds to critics with stunning photos

Pakistani film and TV star Ghana Ali clapped back at social media trolls with her latest stunning photos, saying “Do not waste your energy on something which is not your business!”

Taking to Instagram, the Rangreza actor, who recently announced she is pregnant with her first child, flaunted her baby bump in the latest photos and asked the trolls not to post ‘nasty’ comments.

Responding to the social media trolls, Ghana said, “To all those who does have issues with me putting my hand on my stomach! Please swipe up do not waste your energy on something which is not ur business!”

She continued, “It’s my picture and that’s my pose please don’t bother yourself with posting nasty comments because they won’t matter.”

Ghana also expressed her feelings of being a pregnant woman, saying, “No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes one little kick to make everything feel alright. It fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty. Alhumdulillah!!”