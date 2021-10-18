The Rock touches on benefits of an ‘audience first’ philosophy

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and shared the impact of his personal ‘audience first’ philosophy on his career.

The actor-turned-rapper shared his thoughts on Instagram via a candid post that contained the caption, “My ‘audience first’ philosophy has always served me well throughout my careers.”

“From wrestling in flea markets for $40bucks per match, to headlining WrestleManias, to the global scale of Hollywood, to my entrepreneurial achievements and industrial ambitions ~ everything I do is always anchored in putting the audience, the consumer and the people first.” He signed off his note by adding, “Always take care of the people with quality and a great experience.”

He also took to social media to highlight the first-ever look into his costume for the DC anti-hero Black Adam.

The Rock shared the first-ever look into his costume for the DC anti-hero via an Instagram video.

The video fans could see glimpses into the costume as well as peeks into the filming process for the movie.

There was also a caption that read, “Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look He is ruthless.”

“He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is BLACK ADAM The Man in Black has come around…”