Inflation in country a ‘gift’ from former rulers: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the inflation in the country has occurred because of previous government.

“Inflation in the country is a gift from former rulers,” Qureshi said while addressing a corner meeting in Multan. He said that economic hardships were temporary as the government was trying its best to strengthen country’s economy. He

stated the government was well aware of difficulties and problems of the masses. “Poverty alleviation is top priority of the incumbent government,” he mentioned.

Ehsas Programme, Health Card Scheme and some other policies of the incumbent government would surely help reduce poverty and provide maximum relief to the poor people, said Qureshi. The country was heading towards industrial development which would surely help in providing more jobs to the unemployed persons besides strengthening the national economy, added Qureshi.

Responding to inflation, the foreign minister stated that it was due to ill-conceived policies of the previous rulers.

Criticizing the Opposition, the FM stated those who chanted the slogan “sanctity of vote”, actually violated the dignity of voters.

What both the PPP and PML-N had given to voters during last 30-years of their rule, he questioned. Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PPP and PML N looted national treasury and damaged the voters economically.

The leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were making noise to conceal their corruption and avoid process of accountability, remarked Qureshi.

The incumbent government, however, committed to hold looters accountable, whether they belong to any political party or group. Qureshi observed that the corrupt persons would have to face indiscriminate accountability process. The foreign minister said that economic diplomacy was launched to attract foreign investment.

Instructions have been issued to diplomatic missions abroad to bring the investors to Pakistan from across the globe.”Pakistan is an attractive country for investment. The more foreign investment we have, the more employment opportunities there will be,” stated FM Qureshi.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said the revolutionary changes in the society could only be made by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Addressing the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference as chief guest, he said the glorious life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a role model for entire humanity, adding that it is necessary to acquaint our youth with the character and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

He said the government has announced to celebrate Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) in an unprecedented way and the Prime Minister Imran Khan announced special ten-day celebrations.

The foreign minister said the purpose of celebrating the special ten-day of the Holy Prophet (SAW) was to make aware the new generation about the beauty and character of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and on the other hand to send a message to the world community that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is dearer to us more than anything else in the world. He encouraged the younger generation to study and apply the life style of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in order to become an ambassador of Muslims to the world as a practical Muslim. He said the love for Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was an essential part of our faith.

Speaking on the occasion, Religious Scholar Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi lauded the government for announcing ten-day celebrations of the Holy Prophet (SAW) at government level. He said that it was need of the hour to send a message to the world by the nation that we Muslims, believe in one Allah and the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). He said the Almighty has sent the dearest Prophet (SAW) as a mercy for all. He said that Islam was the name of peace.

Maulana Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari said that the way of living in the world that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) taught us was based on mutual unity, brotherhood and inter-faith harmony, adding that these rules were basic for establishment of a society of tolerance. He said that following the guiding principles of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW), we can make this world and hereafter successful for us.