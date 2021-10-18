New Gwadar International Airport to be operational by 2023

The new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), the $246m greenfield airport being built at an area of 4,300 acres would be operational by September 2023. According to the official source, the passenger terminal building of the project would be completed by June 2023; work related to air traffic control by March 2023, while the overall construction of the airport would be finished before September 2023. The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) was being managed and operated by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). To be owned by a joint venture between Pakistan, Oman, and China, the airport would handle domestic and international operations. The airport development is a part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) development, which was a cornerstone of China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. The biggest in Pakistan and would also become the nation’s second airport capable of handling A380 aircraft upon its commissioning in 2022.













