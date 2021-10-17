Iran to resume nuclear talks; awaits EU confirmation

Iran this week is to resume nuclear negotiations with world powers that have been suspended since June, an Iranian lawmaker said Sunday, but there was no immediate confirmation from the EU hosts.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that “talks with the 4+1 Group will restart on Thursday in Brussels”, MP Ahmad Alirezabeigui told the ultraconservative news agency Fars after a closed-door session with the minister.

The lawmaker was referring to four UN Security Council permanent members — Britain, China, France and Russia — along with Germany. Iran and these five nations opened talks in Vienna in April with the European Union also attending, while the United States has taken part in indirect negotiations. The United States, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain struck an accord in Vienna with Iran on its nuclear programme in 2015.