Green Presidency Initiative achieved without govt expense: Dr Alvi

Aiwan-e-Sadr had become the first presidency in the world that had been awarded with an international certification of ISO 50001 EnMS to run fully on green energy. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Sunday, President Dr Arif Alvi said, “And the best part….. All this was done not at government expense but thanks to our Pakistani Business Corporations under their CSR outreach. Pakistan rebuilding is a good mix of Awam, Media, Business, Ulema, Govt, Judiciary & Defense forces. Despite trying times, we are rising.” He said green presidency was getting all its electricity from the solar energy. The one megawatt of solar electricity was equivalent to planting of 143,000 trees. Installation of LED lights, use of heat resistant paint, organic waste and compost, conservation of water, planting of 10,000 trees this year and 5000 trees last year was done under the initiative. Establishment of Miyawaki Forest was also in the process.













