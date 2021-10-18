PHC seals 223 fake centres in 28 cities

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 223 fake treatment centres in 28 cities of the province, while four quacks have been booked for illegally desealing outlets. According to details, the Rahim Yar Khan police have registered first information reports (FIRs) against four quacks of Sadiqabad for illegally desealing their sealed outlets.On the other hand, the PHC enforcement teams had raided 2,116 treatment centres during the last three weeks, and shuttered 223 outlets. Also, as per the census data, 589 quacks were found to have quit their illegal businesses, while the PHC teams would continue surveillance of 1,125 centres. Major actions were carried out in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad where 19 centres each were closed down. The rest included 15 in Pakpattan, Lahore 14, 13 each in Multan and Khushab, 11 each in Chakwal and Nankana Sahab, and 10 in Kasur. The majority of the quacks’ outlets shuttered in Lahore were being run as of the general physicians, which were Shahzad Clinic, Khalid Clinic, Tahir Clinic, Sheikh Clinic, Afzal Clinic, Arif Clinic,Sarwar Clinic,DilshadC linic, Ma’Sha’Allah Clinic, Akbar Clinic, Razzaq Clinic, Maqsood Clinic, Mumtaz Homoeopathic Clinic,Faiz Health Centre, and AA Khan Dental Surgeon.













