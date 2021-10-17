IG Punjab orders crackdown against criminals, anti social elements

Lahore: Crackdown against anti-social and criminal elements continues across the province on the instructions of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan

Kasur police arrested 460 criminals, including 257 notorious criminals and fugitives, in the past month. Fourteen accused of 04 dangerous robber gangs involved in dozens of serious incidents were arrested and stolen property worth Rs 39.17 lakh was recovered.

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, crackdown against criminals is underway in all districts of the province. Actions against notorious criminals, illegal weapons, and drugs have been intensified. In this regard, Kasur police took emergency measures to arrest criminals and achieved significant successes during the last 30 days.

According to details, police led by DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar arrested 149 hardened criminals implicated in heinous crimes of murder, dacoity, and robbery. Moreover, 108 court absconders have also been arrested. 17 accused are of A category proclaimed offenders among the arrested.

Similarly, 59 notorious drug dealers were arrested in large-scale crackdown against drug dealers and 52 kg of cannabis, 355 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession besides registration of cases against them. While cracking down on illegal weapon holders, 09 rifles, 10 guns, and 82 pistols were recovered from the possession of 106 accused and cases were registered.

09 gambling dens were raided and 24 accused were arrested red-handedly and thousands of rupees at stake were also seized. In addition to it, 14 accused of 04 dangerous dacoit gangs involved in dozens of dacoities and robberies were arrested and stolen property worth Rs. 3917,000 and modern illegal weapons were recovered from their possession. 30 cases were challenged from the arrests of the accused.

DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar said that during the operations against anti-social elements, every possible facility of the citizens is being given priority so that the sense of security among the people may get prominent and people consider the police as their helper. He added that crackdown against proclaimed offenders, robbers, drug dealers, and criminal elements would continue in order to maintain law and order.