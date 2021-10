Prominent Pakistan actor Kashif Mehmood has recently shared his views about drama writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar.

Talking in an online show, Kashif said “He is one of the biggest, finest and different writer not only in Pakistan but in sub-continent. He’s a great writer for me, whenever you work with him, you work with full passion, I have always seen him as a writer, rest is his personal life, whatever he says are his personal views and I have nothing to do with it”