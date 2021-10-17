Daily Times

Sunday, October 17, 2021


Jacqueline Fernandez resumes ‘Ram Setu’ shoot in Ooty

Jacqueline Fernandez has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Ram Setu in Ooty. The actress took to social media and shared a breathtaking picture from the place. Taking to her Instagram, Jacqueline shared, “Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #RamSetu.” Ram Setu is high on the buzz word. Jacqueline will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the period drama. Recently, a fan page video also revealed that the actress is working with 365 days’ fame, Michele Morrone and that has created a wave of anticipation and curiosity among the masses. The actress has a heavy lineup of films, ‘Kick 2,’ Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Cirkus’. She was last seen in Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

