Erstwhile Fata/Pata exempted from taxes till June 2023: FBR

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat Saturday said Malakand division and all merged tribal districts were exempted from taxes till June 2023. Talking to the office bearers of Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) during his visit to Swat, the chief commissioner Inland Revenue Peshawar said the federal government has granted this exemption by keeping in view the backwardness of these areas. He said that on the directive of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a Tax Facilitation Centre has been established at Sakhakot, district Malakand with the sole purpose of speedy issuance of consumption and exemption certificates to local industrialists. Khurshid Khan Marwat assured the office bearers of the chamber that the facilitation centre opened at Sakhakot has no authority to issue notice to any businessmen of any bazaar. In this connection, he urged the people of the tribal area to remain completely satisfied.













