Another batch of 2.4m Pfizer jabs arrives from US

The US Embassy in Islamabad on Saturday announced that 2.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 have arrived in Pakistan as part of the 9.6 million doses arriving this month. The embassy took to their official Twitter handle to make the announcement. “Together we will beat the pandemic here and at home,” wrote the US mission. The latest shipment of the vaccine, made by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, arrived under the COVAX distribution program. So far, Pakistan has administered at least 93.5 million doses, according to the government’s official portal. Assuming every person needs two doses, that would suffice to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population. The shipment is part of an ongoing US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. As of Saturday, Pakistan has recorded at least 1,263,664 cases of Covid-19, with 1,208,438 recoveries and 28,252 deaths. There are 26,974 active cases across the country, with 24 deaths occurring in the past 24 hours.













