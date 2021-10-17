Resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues key to global peace: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the key to peace in the world lies in resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues. He was addressing a function titled “Aik Sham Kashmir Keh Naam” at Bergamo in Italy on Saturday. EU-Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervez Iqbal Losar and Farooq Arshad Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Mian Aftab Ahmed, Qaiser King Bashir Bosal and others were also present.

In his address, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the country is ready to make any sacrifice for its freedom. He said that during his visit to Europe, he met more than 25 members of the European Parliament and apprised them of the Indian atrocities and terrorism in Kashmir and has urged all to put an end to such atrocities in Kashmir.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that that India has perpetrated worst form of state terrorism in IIOJK, and the dream of peace in the region cannot be fulfilled until the Kashmir issue is resolved, adding that peace in the region is in jeopardy since Narendra Modi come to power.

The governor, while appreciating overseas Pakistanis for raising their voice in the world for the rights of Kashmiris, said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain and the time will surely come when Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan. He said, “We stand with our brothers and sisters, and no sacrifice will be spared for their freedom.”

EU-Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervez Iqbal Losar said that the bravery and courage with which Kashmiris are fighting against Indian atrocities is a testament to the fact that no power in the world can defeat the morale of Kashmiris.