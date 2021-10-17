Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth on Saturday, taking the number of martyred youth to four in the territory since last evening in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation at Drangal in Pampore area of Pulwama district, today, Kashmir Media Service reported. The operation in the area was going on till last reports came in. The troops martyred a youth Shahid Bashir Sheikh in Wahibugh area of the same district and another one identified as Tanzeel Ahmed in Bemina area of Srinagar, last evening. Meanwhile, body of a 38-year-old man was recovered near a graveyard in Zaldagar area of Srinagar, today, officials said.













